Given additional charge as sports officer

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2020 22:58 IST

K.V.V. Narasimha Rao has been nominated as the new sports officer of East Coast Railway Sports Association (E Co RSA), Waltair. He assumed charge from Sakkeer Hussain, who has been transferred to Southern Railway as ADRM.

Mr. Narasimha Rao is Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) of Waltair, who has been assigned the additional charge of Sports Officer. A talented sportsman himself, he completed his Civil Engineering degree in 1998 from Andhra University Engineering College.

He joined the Indian Railway Engineering Services in 2007. He served in different places over East Coast Railway in Cuttack, Khurda Road, Visakhapatnam in various capacities. He has vast experience in the field of Railway Civil Engineering.

His contribution to the infrastructure development and safety related works in the mainline of Waltair Division is remarkable. He had also worked in Military Engineering Services and Indian Ordnance Factories from 1998 to 2007.

He also holds the additional charge as District Commissioner of Bharat Scouts & Guides of Waltair District.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava congratulated Mr. Narasimha Rao on his new assignment and hoped that sports would reach new heights under his leadership. ADRM (infra) Akshay Saxena and ADRM (Operations) P. Ramachandra Rao conveyed their best wishes to the new sports officer.