‘Give way to ambulance’ campaign impresses officials

Oakridge School students who have been campaigning for a state-wide initiative titled ‘Give way to ambulance’, met the HPCL Executive Director Ratan Raju and Chief General Managers Y. Sriramulu, N. Ramachandra, G. Rama and N. Raja Rao and explained to them about the drive.

School director Nalin Srivastava, Anusha Regulla, Satish Bolabalu, and Nalineekanth Tekkala led the students Sai Gayathri, Pranathi, Ishanvi, Rajveer and Pranav to the top leadership of HPCL.

Pledge administered

The HPCL ED and his team complimented the students for championing the cause and took the pledge to give way to ambulance.

Interacting with students, the ED congratulated the Oakridge team for reaching out and having administered pledges to 11,000 people.

Mr. Nalin Srivastava spoke on the importance of the ‘golden hour’ for the survival and recovery of a road accident victim.

“The first one hour after an accident is very crucial and treatment during this hour can increase the survival chances of victims,” he said.