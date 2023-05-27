ADVERTISEMENT

Give rights on waterbodies to fisherfolk, Jana Sena Party urges Andhra Pradesh government

May 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders from Jana Sena Party (JSP) held discussions on steps to be taken for the upliftment and welfare of fishermen community here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by JSP General Secretary Bolisetti Satyanarayana and fishermen community and BC leader P. Adinarayana. The leaders said that none of the political parties in the State have done justice to fishermen by resolving the issues so far and it would be only possible if JSP forms the government. They also said that just like giving some rights on forests to the tribals, the fisherfolk should also be given several rights on waterbodies. Some of the issues discussed will be taken forward to the JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, said Mr. Adinarayana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US