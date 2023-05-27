HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Give rights on waterbodies to fisherfolk, Jana Sena Party urges Andhra Pradesh government

May 27, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders from Jana Sena Party (JSP) held discussions on steps to be taken for the upliftment and welfare of fishermen community here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by JSP General Secretary Bolisetti Satyanarayana and fishermen community and BC leader P. Adinarayana. The leaders said that none of the political parties in the State have done justice to fishermen by resolving the issues so far and it would be only possible if JSP forms the government. They also said that just like giving some rights on forests to the tribals, the fisherfolk should also be given several rights on waterbodies. Some of the issues discussed will be taken forward to the JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, said Mr. Adinarayana.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.