ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM’s business school fest begins

January 11, 2024 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Kamalakara Rao V _11831

Kartavya, the two-day annual management and cultural festival organised by GITAM School of Business, began here on Wednesday. The event consists of programmes like Young Manager, Kautilya, Igniters, Brand Trek, Vignan Sabha, Brand Whiz Quest, Snapoli Management. The Business School dean Prof. Raja Phani Pappu said that the students must observe the economic conditions, technological developments and societal trends to meet the changing needs of the business world. He further said that students must observe the economic conditions, technological developments and societal trends to meet the changing needs of the business world. He mentioned that the future of management students will depend on their ability to adapt and stay relevant in a constantly changing business landscape.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US