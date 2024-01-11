GITAM’s business school fest begins

January 11, 2024 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Kartavya, the two-day annual management and cultural festival organised by GITAM School of Business, began here on Wednesday. The event consists of programmes like Young Manager, Kautilya, Igniters, Brand Trek, Vignan Sabha, Brand Whiz Quest, Snapoli Management. The Business School dean Prof. Raja Phani Pappu said that the students must observe the economic conditions, technological developments and societal trends to meet the changing needs of the business world. He mentioned that the future of management students will depend on their ability to adapt and stay relevant in a constantly changing business landscape.