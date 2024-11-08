ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM welcomes international students

Published - November 08, 2024 08:37 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of International Affairs at GITAM Deemed to be University organised an orientation programme called ‘EMBRACE’ to welcome newly admitted international students on Thursday. The event provided students from 20 countries with an introduction to GITAM’s culture, academic resources, and campus life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ajitha Vejendla, as chief guest, shared words of encouragement with the new students, emphasising the value of cultural diversity and safety in Visakhapatnam.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor, Gitanjali Batmanabane, offered insights into GITAM’s commitment to academic excellence and the many opportunities available to international students.

K.P.C. Kishan, Director of GITAM International Affairs, said that around 450 international students from 40 countries were pursuing their higher studies in GITAM and students from 29 different nations this year alone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US