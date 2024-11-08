GITAM welcomes international students

The Directorate of International Affairs at GITAM Deemed to be University organised an orientation programme called ‘EMBRACE’ to welcome newly admitted international students on Thursday. The event provided students from 20 countries with an introduction to GITAM’s culture, academic resources, and campus life.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ajitha Vejendla, as chief guest, shared words of encouragement with the new students, emphasising the value of cultural diversity and safety in Visakhapatnam.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor, Gitanjali Batmanabane, offered insights into GITAM’s commitment to academic excellence and the many opportunities available to international students.

K.P.C. Kishan, Director of GITAM International Affairs, said that around 450 international students from 40 countries were pursuing their higher studies in GITAM and students from 29 different nations this year alone.

