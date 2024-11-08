 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GITAM welcomes international students

Published - November 08, 2024 08:37 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of International Affairs at GITAM Deemed to be University organised an orientation programme called ‘EMBRACE’ to welcome newly admitted international students on Thursday. The event provided students from 20 countries with an introduction to GITAM’s culture, academic resources, and campus life.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ajitha Vejendla, as chief guest, shared words of encouragement with the new students, emphasising the value of cultural diversity and safety in Visakhapatnam.

GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor, Gitanjali Batmanabane, offered insights into GITAM’s commitment to academic excellence and the many opportunities available to international students.

K.P.C. Kishan, Director of GITAM International Affairs, said that around 450 international students from 40 countries were pursuing their higher studies in GITAM and students from 29 different nations this year alone.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:37 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.