GITAM varsity to host psychology convention in February 2024 in Visakhapatnam

October 10, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University will host 33rd annual convention of National Academy of Psychology (NAOP) from February 14 to 16 in 2024, according to a release here on Tuesday.

The convention will be conducted “Psychology for Sustainable Development: Empowering the Future” focussing on the critical role of psychology in fostering sustainable development by addressing the psychosocial dimensions and empowering individuals and communities to create a sustainable future.

The convention’s committee invited abstracts in the areas of Developmental Psychology, Social Psychology, Cognitive Psychology, Organisational Behaviour, Cultural / Indian Psychology, Clinical and Health Psychology, Psychological Assessment, Military Psychology, Geropsychology, Cyber Psychology and the submission last date is November 15.

The NAOP is a professional organisation that nurtures connections with various domestic and international agencies and organisations associated with psychology and allied fields. The convention holds around 300 psychology delegates, said the release. The Applied Psychology department in GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences is making arrangements to host the convention.

