ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM varsity inks pact with Berkadia firm in Visakhapatnam

August 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

To promote industrial and academic interaction by enhancing the pool of student talent and faculty development activities GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with a commercial mortgage lender Berkadia Services India Private Limited (BSIPL), here on Saturday.

GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan and BSIPL Managing Director Sudipto Mukherjee exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar and Career Guidance Centre Director Vamsikrishna Somayajula.

While interacting with the GITAM team, Mr. Mukherjee said that they are ready to assist GITAM for curriculum enhancements, to organise faculty orientation programme, guest lectures, and workshops in the financial sector. He assured to conduct exclusive campus recruitment drives to GITAM engineering and management students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US