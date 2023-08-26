GITAM varsity inks pact with Berkadia firm in Visakhapatnam

August 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

To promote industrial and academic interaction by enhancing the pool of student talent and faculty development activities GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with a commercial mortgage lender Berkadia Services India Private Limited (BSIPL), here on Saturday.

GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan and BSIPL Managing Director Sudipto Mukherjee exchanged the MoU documents in the presence of GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar and Career Guidance Centre Director Vamsikrishna Somayajula.

While interacting with the GITAM team, Mr. Mukherjee said that they are ready to assist GITAM for curriculum enhancements, to organise faculty orientation programme, guest lectures, and workshops in the financial sector. He assured to conduct exclusive campus recruitment drives to GITAM engineering and management students.