GITAM university to host two-day international conference on green fuel from August 19

Published - August 16, 2024 06:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University will host the two-day inaugural international syn fuels conference on Integration of Nuclear & Hydrogen Fuels for Energy Transition, at its campus here on August 19. The conference will bring together experts from academia, industry, and government to address the urgent global challenge of transitioning to clean energy sources.

The conference will highlight the country’s commitment to clean energy and sustainable development, contributing to our journey towards a greener and more prosperous future, said V.S.R.K. Prasad, former director, Indian Institute Petroleum and Energy, & chair (international organising committee) of the conference, during a media interaction on Friday.

“The conference represents a critical step in addressing the global energy transition, particularly towards a clean energy future for India, emphasising increased renewable capacity, reduced emissions, green hydrogen adoption, and energy efficiency, at a time when the world faces unprecedented energy challenges,” Prof. Prasad added.

