GITAM university to host conference on sustainable waste management from November 28

GITAM (Deemed to be University) will in hybrid mode host for the 14th International conference on Sustainable Waste Management - Circular Economy and IPLA Global Forum 2024, from November 28 to December 1.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, the conference chairman Sadhan K. Ghosh said that the event would showcase cutting-edge research and innovative solutions for sustainable waste management and circular economy.

This year, the organising committee received 580 abstract submissions, including 448 from India and 132 from international contributors, underlining the global interest in advancing sustainable practices.

Student congress

The conference convener Thorani shared that the event will also feature a student congress on November 27 followed by hackathon, seminars, research presentations, best paper awards, student awards and lifetime achievement awards.

The conference will engage nearly 200 students in discussions on sustainability, foster idea exchange and encourage innovative solutions to waste management challenges.

The event aims to create awareness, promote circular economy practices and explore opportunities for sustainable business ventures, particularly in water and waste management. Conference co-convener Sai Sudhakar added that the conference will facilitate collaborations and the signing of MoUs.