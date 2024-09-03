ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM university sends 50,000 meals to flood-affected people in Vijayawada and Guntur

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:43 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food being prepared in GITAM Deemed to be University in Visakhapatnam to be sent to Vijayawada for the flood-affected victims on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

In a noble gesture, in solidarity with the flood-affected victims in Vijayawada and Guntur, the GITAM Deemed to be University has decided to deploy about 50,000 meals to support the relief operations being taken up by the State government.

Visakhapatnam MP and president of GITAM Deemed to be University M. Sribharat said that GITAM stands with the people of Vijayawada and the government by playing a small role, in this challenging time. The first batch of food parcels was dispatched on Tuesday morning and more will be sent, he said.

