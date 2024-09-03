GITAM university sends 50,000 meals to flood-affected people in Vijayawada and Guntur

In a noble gesture, in solidarity with the flood-affected victims in Vijayawada and Guntur, the GITAM Deemed to be University has decided to deploy about 50,000 meals to support the relief operations being taken up by the State government.

Visakhapatnam MP and president of GITAM Deemed to be University M. Sribharat said that GITAM stands with the people of Vijayawada and the government by playing a small role, in this challenging time. The first batch of food parcels was dispatched on Tuesday morning and more will be sent, he said.