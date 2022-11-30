  1. EPaper
GITAM university organises stole ceremony for international students in Visakhapatnam

Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor lauds them for involving in service-oriented programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic

November 30, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University organised a stole ceremony for the international students who passed out here on Wednesday. Appreciating the students, GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar said that the university is planning to attract more number of students through government of India initiative “Study in India” programme.

He appreciated the students for involving in service-oriented programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic. He invited the international students to join GITAM alumni network for regular interactions. Over 400 students from 54 countries are currently pursuing their education in GITAM, he said. As part of the ceremony, the students shared their experiences with GITAM and remembered the city’s culture and tourist attractions. GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan was present.

