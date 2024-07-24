GITAM university organises graduation ceremony in Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Visakhapatnam, celebrated its graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

A total of 3,168 graduates from diverse academic programmes at the Vishakhapatnam campus were awarded degrees, including 44 gold medals. Doctoral degrees were conferred upon 99 research scholars,

Equiris Group former Managing Director Shilpa Gupta attended as the chief guest and addressed the graduates. She stressed on the importance of leveraging experience and insights for future success. She said that no place is better than India and the syouth must focus on new challenges. She narrated here experiences on how the women workforce is gaining importance in all sectors.

Registrar D. Gunasekaran presided over the event where the in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y. Gouthama Rao said, “GITAM’s substantial investment of ₹26 crore in research infrastructure and the awarding of 5,296 scholarships worth ₹35.23 crore underscore our commitment to excellence. With 63 ongoing funded projects, DST’s PURSE and NIDHI-iTBI programmes, and a new 5G use case lab, the university continues to lead in academics, research, innovation and technology development.”

