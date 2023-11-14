HamberMenu
GITAM university invites applications for admission into full-time Ph.D. programmes

November 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University invited applications for admission into full-time Ph.D. programmes for the year 2023- 2024 in Engineering, Science, Management, Humanities & Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Law & Public Policy for Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

GITAM Research & Development Director Raja P.Pappu mentioned that the university is offering MURTI Excellence Research Fellowships of ₹40,000 per month and Junior Fellowships of ₹25,000 per month for meritorious candidates. Interested candidates can apply online https://researchadmissions.gitam.edu/ before 2nd December 2023.

