October 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American technology company ServiceNow here on Monday. ServiceNow workforce development and curriculum director G. Bhaskar and GITAM Registrar D. Gunasekharan exchanged the MoU documents. GITAM Pro Vice-Chancellor Y. Gouthama Rao said that the MoU will benefit the staff and students from GITAM.

