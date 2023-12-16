ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM university inks pact with CSIR-IICT in Visakhapatnam

December 16, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University signed an MoU with CSIR-IICT (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – Indian Institute of Chemical Technology), on the university campus here on Friday.

GITAM Registrar D.Gunasekharan and CSIR-IICT Analytical Chair Scientist B. Jagadeesh exchanged the MoU documents.

As part of the MoU, both the organisations have agreed to collaborate in faculty exchange programmes in selected and advanced areas of Science and Technology and short-term visits of the faculty to take part in joint research projects, develop collaborative skill development initiatives, including workshops and training sessions, for both faculty and students.

