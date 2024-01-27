ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM university in association with Art of Living to organise youth festival in Visakhapatnam on January 30

January 27, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University will organise a mega youth festival, EduYouth Meet, at its campus here on January 30, in association with the Art of Living organisation, said its president M. Sribharath.

Around 2,000 GITAM students benefited by following the Art of Living instructions and achieved success in their life. He said that the university wants to extend the benefit to Visakhapatnam youth with direct interaction with Sri Ravishankar. He said that elaborate arrangements made to involve around 25,000 youth in the festival through massive registration campaign.

Registration can be done through eduyouthmeet.com, where free passes are available, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US