GITAM university in association with Art of Living to organise youth festival in Visakhapatnam on January 30

January 27, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University will organise a mega youth festival, EduYouth Meet, at its campus here on January 30, in association with the Art of Living organisation, said its president M. Sribharath.

Around 2,000 GITAM students benefited by following the Art of Living instructions and achieved success in their life. He said that the university wants to extend the benefit to Visakhapatnam youth with direct interaction with Sri Ravishankar. He said that elaborate arrangements made to involve around 25,000 youth in the festival through massive registration campaign.

Registration can be done through eduyouthmeet.com, where free passes are available, he said.

