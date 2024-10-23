ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM university CAS team wins second prize at Amaravati Drone Summit

Published - October 23, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM deemed to be university Centre for Autonomous Systems (CAS) team won second prize in Amaravati Drone Summit which was organised by the Andhra Pradesh government. The CAS team developed a drone equipped with camera, said CAS Director P. Bharani Chandra Kumar.

He said that before participating in the drone summit the CAS team has developed and installed a secure AI-based face recognition system for the Indian Navy. He said that he guided the student team C. Sairam, K. Josuhua and T. Meghana to develop the new drone technology and got the second prize.

The CAS Director said that they are currently working on to develop new drone technologies to focus on agricultural applications, defence applications, surveillance applications, emergency services, delivery and logistics and marine ecosystem study.

