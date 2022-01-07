GITAM to offer training programme in agripreneurship

GITAM Deemed to be University, Social Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre is organising a free professional training programme in agripreneurship under Agri-clinics and Agri-business centres scheme initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, in association with NABARD. GITAM Social Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre coordinator K. Nithin Sai said that agripreneurship training programme is aimed at tapping the expertise available in the large pool of agriculture graduates and diploma holders to train, enable and empower them to set up their own clinics and business. Interested candidates can contact nkolli@gitam.edu or at 9030583456.