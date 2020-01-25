GITAM students organise flash mob to promote GEM

As part of promoting the GITAM Excellence Meet (GEM) -2020 scheduled from January 31 to February 1, around 60 students from GITAM Institute of Management took part in a flash mob at CMR Central, here on Saturday.

Dressed up in black, students danced to peppy numbers from different albums for about half-an-hour to attract the crowd. GEM organising committee secretary Uma Janaki said that they wanted to promote student fest through social cause and received good response from public. GEM-2020 Convener P. Manjushree said that this year theme is Innovate, Integrate and Invigorate.