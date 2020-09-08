GITAM students get remote access to labs

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 22:57 IST

To give practical experience to engineering students during the COVID-19 pandemic, GITAM Deemed-to-be-University has taken an innovative initiative by way of offering remote access to labs to students.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said that the university will start with a few engineering labs such as Matlab, Labview, XiLink, CATIA, AutoCAD and Staad Pro using VPN (virtual private network) services. He said that the university staff and students will be able to access these engineering labs remotely from their homes using the VPN services.

He appreciated the GITAM Centre for Advanced Technology Solutions (CATS) wing for their innovative approach to reach the students.

As a prerequisite, all lab computers, instructor and student home computers should run Windows 7 or above with at least 2 Mbps unrestricted internet and be able to run Windows RDP services, said GITAM Chief Technology Officer G. Gopala Krishna.

He said that students residing in other States can also avail this opportunity.

CATS has established a help desk to provide real time support and ensure the remote labs programme takes off smoothly, he added.