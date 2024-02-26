ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM shifts its focus on Research, establishes Rs 100 Cr MURTI labs in Vizag & Bangalore campuses, says Vice Chancellor

February 26, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM (Deemed to be) University vice-chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam said that the institute is now shifting its focus to research by establishing ₹100 crore worth of research centres called ‘Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI)‘ on its Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru campuses.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Siddavattam said that the MURTI’s aim is to create a cross-disciplinary think tank which will delve into issues of regional, national and global relevance in order to arrive at workable hypotheses and suggestive measures, which can then be tested by an experienced working group, otherwise called goal-oriented research clusters.

He further said that the MURTI’s research facility at Visakhapatnam is currently under the operational stage and already engaging with local industries and global pharma companies like Pfizer. The MURTI centre at Bengaluru will be launched on February 28 on National Science Day, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two centres will be focused on six pivotal areas: basic science, mobility technologies, materials and manufacturing, communication technologies, agriculture technologies, and sensor technologies, the vice-chancellor said.

Moreover, the Bengaluru centre will have 13 modern labs working on drone technologies, soil research, geo-spatial research, smart agriculture, nanosensor, biosensor, software-defined vehicles, photonics, applied electromagnetics, 3D printing design, next-generation connectivity, algebra and geometry, and quantum info-comm research lab, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US