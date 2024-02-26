GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GITAM shifts its focus on Research, establishes Rs 100 Cr MURTI labs in Vizag & Bangalore campuses, says Vice Chancellor

February 26, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM (Deemed to be) University vice-chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam said that the institute is now shifting its focus to research by establishing ₹100 crore worth of research centres called ‘Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI)‘ on its Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru campuses.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Siddavattam said that the MURTI’s aim is to create a cross-disciplinary think tank which will delve into issues of regional, national and global relevance in order to arrive at workable hypotheses and suggestive measures, which can then be tested by an experienced working group, otherwise called goal-oriented research clusters.

He further said that the MURTI’s research facility at Visakhapatnam is currently under the operational stage and already engaging with local industries and global pharma companies like Pfizer. The MURTI centre at Bengaluru will be launched on February 28 on National Science Day, he added.

The two centres will be focused on six pivotal areas: basic science, mobility technologies, materials and manufacturing, communication technologies, agriculture technologies, and sensor technologies, the vice-chancellor said.

Moreover, the Bengaluru centre will have 13 modern labs working on drone technologies, soil research, geo-spatial research, smart agriculture, nanosensor, biosensor, software-defined vehicles, photonics, applied electromagnetics, 3D printing design, next-generation connectivity, algebra and geometry, and quantum info-comm research lab, he added.

