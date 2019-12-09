GITAM plans to set up National Orthopaedic Learning Centre

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) is planning to set up a National Orthopaedic Learning Centre, Pro Vice-Chancellor C.R. Rao has said.

Inaugurating a continuing medical education (CME) programme on total knee arthroplasty at the GITAM Deemed to be University on Monday, Mr. Rao said that the GIMSR had decided to set up a national-level centre with the help of NRIs to reduce dependence on the other countries and surgeons travelling abroad to learn the latest skills at huge expenditure. He appreciated the GITAM orthopaedic department for their service-oriented attitude towards major surgeries.

Orthopaedic HoD G. Rajasekhara Rao said the department was committed to offering world class treatment to the local people. “The cost of knee surgeries, for instance, is significantly low here when compared to that in the U.S. and other countries. The success rate is also very high,” he said.

Live demonstration

Orthopaedic Surgeons’ Society of Andhra Pradesh (OSSAP) president P. Satish Kumar said around 1,000 knee surgeries were being performed in the State every month.

American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Task Force member and Nordic Orthopaedic Federation (NOF) president Aare Martson participated as the resource person and demonstrated knee surgeries live.