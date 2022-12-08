Visakhapatnam’s GITAM University planning to start four-year integrated natural science programme from 2023-24 academic year, says Vice-Chancellor

December 08, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam said that the varsity is planning to start a four-year integrated natural science programme from the 2023-24 academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also plans to establish research labs at a cost of ₹50 crore, the Vice-Chancellor said while participating as chief guest in a national conference on ‘Green Technologies for Sustainable Future’ organised by GITAM’s Environmental Science Department on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Siddavattam said that sustainable design of green technologies is becoming increasingly important to face climate change challenges. Green technology and sustainable development can go hand in hand to solve many issues we are dealing with today, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sambalpur University’s science and technology chair Professor Sanjat Kumar Sahu salso spoke. GITAM Environmental Sciences Department Head Dr. V. Saritha and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US