Visakhapatnam’s GITAM University planning to start four-year integrated natural science programme from 2023-24 academic year, says Vice-Chancellor

December 08, 2022 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam said that the varsity is planning to start a four-year integrated natural science programme from the 2023-24 academic year.

There are also plans to establish research labs at a cost of ₹50 crore, the Vice-Chancellor said while participating as chief guest in a national conference on ‘Green Technologies for Sustainable Future’ organised by GITAM’s Environmental Science Department on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Siddavattam said that sustainable design of green technologies is becoming increasingly important to face climate change challenges. Green technology and sustainable development can go hand in hand to solve many issues we are dealing with today, he said.

Sambalpur University’s science and technology chair Professor Sanjat Kumar Sahu salso spoke. GITAM Environmental Sciences Department Head Dr. V. Saritha and others were present.