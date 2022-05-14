GITAM organises graduation ceremony for international students in Visakhapatnam

The third graduation ceremony of international students was organised at GITAM Deemed to be University here on Saturday. International students from Ghana, Rwanada, Liberia, Nigeria, Nepal, Ethiopia, Uganda and Indonesia have received their degrees during the ceremony.

GITAM Deemed to be University Registrar D. Gunasekharan attended as chief guest. GITAM International Affairs Director K.P.C. Kishan said that there are over 400 students from more than 54 countries currently pursuing their studies in GITAM. He spoke about the facilities in GITAM for international students and said that as many as 68 students successfully completed their studies in GITAM during the current academic year in engineering, science, nursing and management subjects.