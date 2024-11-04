GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GITAM mechanical students win national award at Indian Karting Race 2024 with innovative vehicle

Published - November 04, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanical students of GITAM Deemed to be University won a national award at the Indian Karting Race 2024 with a vehicle of their own innovative design, competing against 53 teams from various universities nationwide, according to a release here.

They showcased their creativity, technical expertise and profound understanding of engineering principles. Four months ago, these students, members of the GITAM Automotive Club, participated in the national-level competition.

Leveraging their engineering skills, they crafted a unique vehicle by selecting an optimal engine, sourcing high-quality spare parts, and executing precise assembly and welding techniques.

Furthermore, they secured the second runner-up position in the Electric category, showcasing their proficiency in electric vehicle technology, the release added.

