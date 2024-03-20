GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GITAM MBA entrance test to be held on March 24

GBAT-2024 to be conducted in 80 cities across the country, said Gitam School of Business dean

March 20, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM (Deemed to be University) School of Business is set to conduct its MBA admission test—GBAT-2024—in 80 cities across the country on March 24, said college dean Raja Pappu, here on Wednesday.

He added that all three campuses of the university, in Vizag, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, offer the MBA programme in seven different streams except the MBA in Healthcare & Hospital Management, which is exclusively provided at the Vizag campus. Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) collaborated with GITAM on the Healthcare programme.

The GBAT-2024 paper will have 200 questions from different categories of Language Comprehension, Mathematics, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning, Indian and Global Environment, and Data Analysis. Admissions are based on student performance in the GBAT and personal interview score, and details can be obtained from the university website, he said.

