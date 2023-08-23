GITAM Law School to conduct moot court competition in Visakhapatnam from October 5 to 8

August 23, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

GITAM School of Law in association with GITAM Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC) will organise the Dr. M.V.V.S. Murthi 4th National Virtual Moot Court Competition-2023 from October 5 to 8, according to its director Anitha Rao here on Wednesday. It will be conducted on a virtual platform to provide a platform for legal enthusiasts to compete at a national level.

Interested participants can register by September 15 through GITAM website www.gitam.edu and the submission deadline for the soft copy of the memorial is October 1. There will be cash prizes ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000.