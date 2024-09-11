GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GITAM Law School to conduct moot court competition from September 19 to 22

Published - September 11, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The School of Law of GITAM Deemed to be University will organise 5th Dr. MVVS Murthi National Moot Court Competition 2024, from September 19 to 22, according to GITAM Law School Director Anitha Rao here on Wednesday. Participation from a diverse array of National Law Universities (NLUs), top-tier private universities, and other government law colleges, is expected, she added.

She briefed that this year’s edition places a special emphasis on criminal law, aiming to deepen the legal acumen and advocacy skills of participating future legal practitioners. The virtual format of the competition ensures a wide-reaching and inclusive platform, enabling talented individuals from across India to engage in a simulated courtroom experience without geographical constraints, she added.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.