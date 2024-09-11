GITAM Law School to conduct moot court competition from September 19 to 22

The School of Law of GITAM Deemed to be University will organise 5th Dr. MVVS Murthi National Moot Court Competition 2024, from September 19 to 22, according to GITAM Law School Director Anitha Rao here on Wednesday. Participation from a diverse array of National Law Universities (NLUs), top-tier private universities, and other government law colleges, is expected, she added.

She briefed that this year’s edition places a special emphasis on criminal law, aiming to deepen the legal acumen and advocacy skills of participating future legal practitioners. The virtual format of the competition ensures a wide-reaching and inclusive platform, enabling talented individuals from across India to engage in a simulated courtroom experience without geographical constraints, she added.