GITAM holds webinar on ‘walking the right way’

GITAM School of Physiotherapy, GITAM (Deemed to be University), Visakhapatnam, conducted a webinar titled “Instrumented analysis of gait and balance- recent advances.”

The objective of the webinar was to improve the understanding of ‘walking’, using the technological advancements and to detect problems associated with it apart from rectifying problems through rehabilitation.

The webinar emphasised on the recent advancements in the analysis of walking through case studies such as “Muscle force distribution following a foot drop” and “Reaction strategies in response to perturbations during different phases of gait”.

In all, 265 post-graduate students, research scholars and practitioners from the field of physiotherapy and movement sciences, across the country, had registered for active participation in this interactive session. The webinar provided an opportunity to the participants to learn the applicability of “OpenSim software” and the “Montek system.

The resource person for the session was Michalina Błażkiewicz, a Faculty Member at the Józef Piłsudski University of Physical Education in Warsaw, Poland, and visiting faculty at GITAM – (Deemed to be University).

The session was moderated by Ranganath Gangavelli, Associate Professor at GITAM School of Physiotherapy. Dr. Michalina, during her weeklong stay at GITAM University, gave a lecture on advanced methods of posture control to faculty of GITAM School of Physiotherapy and delivered a lecture and training for students of GSPT on basics of Biomechanics.

She also discussed on the various equipment options and setting up of the Biomechanics Lab at GITAM School of Physiotherapy. Different research projects in the fast advancing field of Biomechanics were planned in association with GSPT and University of Warsaw.

Dr. Michalina was felicitated by Vice-Chancellor K. Siva Ramakrishna.