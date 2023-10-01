HamberMenu
GITAM Heritage Club with INTACH holds a programme at Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam

October 01, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

To equip the students with contemporary practices without losing focus of culture of building in the Indian context and continuing its classroom learning beyond the campus into the city, GITAM School of Architecture (GSA) launched a Heritage Club on Sunday.

The club organised a programme at the Visakhapatnam’s historic landmark building Hawa Mahal in collaboration with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage(INTACH), Vizag, in the presence of Rajmata of Jaypore.

The history of development of Visakhapatnam was illustrated by Vijjeswarapu Edward Paul from INTACH Vizag chapter through citation of historic evidence, images and archival material.

