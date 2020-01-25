Visakhapatnam

Gitam Excellence Meet from January 31

more-in

GITAM Institute of Management will host the GITAM Excellence Meet (GEM-2020) on its campus on January 31 and February 1. “The theme of GEM-2020 is ‘Innovate, Integrate and Invigorate’,” P. Manjushree, convener of the programme, said in a press conference on Friday.

Ms. Manhushree said that the two-day programme will showcase the skills of over 5,000 students from schools and colleges across the State. GEM-2020 secretary Uma Janaki said that they are conducting various competitions in the fields of dance, photography and music, apart from organising workshops, quizzes, public speaking events, problem solving contests and others.

As part of GEM-2020, GITAM Premier League (GPL) sports events like cricket, kabaddi and throw ball will be organised. A cash prize of ₹25,000 will be given to the winning team in cricket, said Student Affairs chairperson M. Sudha.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 12:25:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/gitam-excellence-meet-from-january-31/article30647256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY