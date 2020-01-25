Gitam Excellence Meet from January 31

GITAM Institute of Management will host the GITAM Excellence Meet (GEM-2020) on its campus on January 31 and February 1. “The theme of GEM-2020 is ‘Innovate, Integrate and Invigorate’,” P. Manjushree, convener of the programme, said in a press conference on Friday.

Ms. Manhushree said that the two-day programme will showcase the skills of over 5,000 students from schools and colleges across the State. GEM-2020 secretary Uma Janaki said that they are conducting various competitions in the fields of dance, photography and music, apart from organising workshops, quizzes, public speaking events, problem solving contests and others.

As part of GEM-2020, GITAM Premier League (GPL) sports events like cricket, kabaddi and throw ball will be organised. A cash prize of ₹25,000 will be given to the winning team in cricket, said Student Affairs chairperson M. Sudha.