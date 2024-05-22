GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

GITAM Dental College and Hospital to observe Oral Cancer Screening Week from May 27

Published - May 22, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Dental College and Hospital will observe Oral Cancer Screening Week from May 27 to June 1, according to its Public Health Dentistry head Manish Kumar here on Wednesday.

The oral screening involves clinical examination, radiological examination, chair-side investigations with toluidine blue staining and lugol’s iodine, punch biopsy, small pre-cancerous lesions managed with laser therapy.

Early detection of oral cancers makes them more amenable to treatment and allows the greatest chance of cure. Tobacco is the menace responsible for developing cancers of all types, especially oral cancer, he added.

The team of dental doctors will create awareness about tobacco habits, effects, prevention and treatments options during the screening week. He advised that the people who are habituated to using tobacco and related products should use the screening opportunity at GITAM Dental college and hospital to avoid further damage to health.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.