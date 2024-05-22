GITAM Dental College and Hospital to observe Oral Cancer Screening Week from May 27

GITAM Dental College and Hospital will observe Oral Cancer Screening Week from May 27 to June 1, according to its Public Health Dentistry head Manish Kumar here on Wednesday.

The oral screening involves clinical examination, radiological examination, chair-side investigations with toluidine blue staining and lugol’s iodine, punch biopsy, small pre-cancerous lesions managed with laser therapy.

Early detection of oral cancers makes them more amenable to treatment and allows the greatest chance of cure. Tobacco is the menace responsible for developing cancers of all types, especially oral cancer, he added.

The team of dental doctors will create awareness about tobacco habits, effects, prevention and treatments options during the screening week. He advised that the people who are habituated to using tobacco and related products should use the screening opportunity at GITAM Dental college and hospital to avoid further damage to health.