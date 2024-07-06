ADVERTISEMENT

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science introduces 4-year B.Sc., honours programme

Published - July 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Interested students can apply by July 12 to take entrance test on July 14, say varsity officials

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science introduced a new 4-year Bachelor of Science (Honours) programme that places strong emphasis on research skills and practical experience, said School of Science Dean Krishna during a media briefing held here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by the School of Science Principal Vedavathi.

They said that the university was offering the 4-year B.Sc., with major disciplines such as biochemistry, biotechnology, microbiology, mathematics, chemistry, physics, statistics, electronics, environmental science, food science & technology, and computer science with cognitive systems. Additionally, students have the option to choose from around 31 minor disciplines, including performing arts and visual communications, at no extra cost.

Interested students can apply by July 12 to take an entrance test on July 14, they added.

