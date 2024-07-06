GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science introduces 4-year B.Sc., honours programme

Interested students can apply by July 12 to take entrance test on July 14, say varsity officials

Published - July 06, 2024 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

GITAM Deemed to be University School of Science introduced a new 4-year Bachelor of Science (Honours) programme that places strong emphasis on research skills and practical experience, said School of Science Dean Krishna during a media briefing held here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by the School of Science Principal Vedavathi.

They said that the university was offering the 4-year B.Sc., with major disciplines such as biochemistry, biotechnology, microbiology, mathematics, chemistry, physics, statistics, electronics, environmental science, food science & technology, and computer science with cognitive systems. Additionally, students have the option to choose from around 31 minor disciplines, including performing arts and visual communications, at no extra cost.

Interested students can apply by July 12 to take an entrance test on July 14, they added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.