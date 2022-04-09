GITAM celebrates ‘Achievers Day’ in Visakhapatnam

GITAM Deemed to be University celebrated ‘Achievers Day’ here on Friday to hand over the offers of appointments to students who got selected in campus placements during the year 2021-22. As many as 3,550 achievers from engineering, science, pharmacy, management, nursing, law and architecture attended the programme along with their parents. Tata Medical and Diagnostics Limited Vice- President M.V.K. Sarma attended as the chief guest and handed over the appreciation letters to the achievers in the presence of GITAM Academic Pro Vice-Chancellor Jayasankar Variyar. GITAM Career Guidance Cell (GCGC) Director C.A, Sreeram said that around 166 companies participated in recruitment drive to select GITAM students.