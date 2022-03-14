GITAM appoints former AIIMS chief as Pro V-C

Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane also worked with JIPMER and WHO

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) has appointed former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhubaneswar) Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane, as its Pro Vice-Chancellor, here on Monday.

Dr. Batmanabane also served as a professor and HoD of Pharmacology Department of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, and Convener, MCI Regional Centre for Faculty Development Programmes.

She had worked with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and acted as the head of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Training and Research in Essential Medicines and Rational Use of Medicines.

GITAM president M. Sribharath expressed the hope that under the leadership of Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane the teaching and research in GIMSR will reach new heights in the coming years.