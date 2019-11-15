GITAM Admission Test from April 11

GITAM Deemed to be University on Thursday released notification for GITAM Admission Test (GAT)-2020. scheduled to be held from April 11 to 21 at 50 centres across the country.

Based on the performance of the candidates in the test, the university will offer admission to 21 B.Tech., 13 M.Tech., B. Pharm., M, Pharm., and M.Arch. programmes at its Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses.

Application forms

“The university has decided to introduce Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in every branch of engineering including biotechnology from the next academic year. Specialisations will be offered in EEE and Mechanical branches,” Vice-Chancellor K. Sivarama Krishna told the media here.

Candidates can apply for the test online from November 15 (Friday) on www.gitam.edu. Application forms are also available at the counters set up at Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Karur Vysya Bank branches. The last date for submission of application forms is March 30, 2020. Candidates can book slots for the online test from April 5 to 7. The results will be announced on April 25 and the counselling for admission will be held from May.

Merit scholarships

Mr. Sivarama Krishna said that the university would offer scholarships worth ₹30 crore to meritorious students.

The scholarships would be offered in the form of fee concession to the top 3000 rankers of GAT-2020, JEE rankers, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana EAMCET rankers. The concessions will continue in subsequent years based on the performance of the students.

Director (Admissions) K. Narendra, GITAM Institute of Technology principal Dharmaraj and Institute of Pharmacy principal S. Ganapathi were present.