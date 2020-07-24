GIT principal takes charge

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 July 2020 23:22 IST

Dharma Raj Cheruku took charge as Principal, GITAM Institute of Technology, GITAM Vizag Campus, here.

He is an alumnus of GITAM first batch of B Tech (ECE) and is a gold medallist from Andhra University in 1985. After completing his Ph.D. from GITAM, he joined as assistant professor 30 years ago.

He served GITAM in many capacities like Head of ECE department, Director of Academic Affairs, Director of Student Affairs, Vice Principal, GIT etc.

Three scholars of him were awarded Ph.D and eight more are working under his guidance. He has more than 75 research publications and is author of seven textbooks.