ADVERTISEMENT

GIS organised to grab lands in Visakhapatnam under the pretext of investments, alleges TDP

March 10, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Global Investors Summit was a ‘ploy of the YSR Congress government’ to grab thousands of acres of government land, said Buddha Venkanna

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leader Buddha Venkanna addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

TDP State general secretary Buddha Venkanna has alleged that the Global Investors Summit (GIS), held last week, was a ‘ploy of the YSR Congress government’ to grab thousands of acres of government land, worth several lakh crore rupees, in Visakhapatnam city.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Venkanna alleged that during the summit, people of north Andhra, and particularly those in Visakhapatnam city, had spent sleepless nights fearing that their lands would be grabbed by the YSRCP leaders. He also alleged that the YSR Congress government had made lakhs of crores of rupees through sand mining and liquor mafia during the last four years.

He also alleged that the YSR Congress government has created ‘fake investors’ with the idea of grabbing the government lands in the name of setting up companies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that following the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had blamed the Reliance Group for the crash. However, his bonhomie with Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the summit indicates that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy only wants money and nothing else, Mr. Venkanna said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US