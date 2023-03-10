GIS organised to grab lands in Visakhapatnam under the pretext of investments, alleges TDP

March 10, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

TDP State general secretary Buddha Venkanna has alleged that the Global Investors Summit (GIS), held last week, was a ‘ploy of the YSR Congress government’ to grab thousands of acres of government land, worth several lakh crore rupees, in Visakhapatnam city.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Venkanna alleged that during the summit, people of north Andhra, and particularly those in Visakhapatnam city, had spent sleepless nights fearing that their lands would be grabbed by the YSRCP leaders. He also alleged that the YSR Congress government had made lakhs of crores of rupees through sand mining and liquor mafia during the last four years.

He also alleged that the YSR Congress government has created ‘fake investors’ with the idea of grabbing the government lands in the name of setting up companies.

He alleged that following the death of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had blamed the Reliance Group for the crash. However, his bonhomie with Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the summit indicates that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy only wants money and nothing else, Mr. Venkanna said.