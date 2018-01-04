Girl’s ‘rape’ triggers protests

Protests were organised by various organisations, to condemn the rape of the minor girl at Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ), at different places in the city on Wednesday.

A dharna was staged jointly by the National Platform for the Rights of Disabled (NPRD), Girijan Sangham and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at the VSEZ Gate demanding action on the guilty and provision of ex gratia and better medical care to the victim. They alleged that the accused had committed the crime after dragging the victim into a bus, belonging to the company, where the girl was employed.

They also alleged that the VSEZ authorities and the company management had tried to hush up the case, though they were aware of the incident. They demanded booking of cases under Nirbhaya Act, SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and other relevant acts. They also sought provision of a government job to the victim apart from a house and agricultural land.

They also demanded that the police should immediately seize the CC TV footage at VSEZ and hasten the investigation process. They also protested against the growing incidence of crime against women. They said non-implementation of Labour Laws and lack of security in VSEZ were responsible for incidents like these. They appealed to the public to voice their concern against the growing crimes against women.

NPRD State president Koduru Appalanaidu, district and city leaders B. Nooka Appa Rao, Venkayya, Girijan Sangam leaders Prithviraj, Varalakshmi, AIDWA leaders Venu, MB Satyavathi and Mangaveni were among those who participated in the protest.

A protest was organised by the Dalita Hakkula Porata Samithi (DHPS) in front of the Ambedkar statue at Kurmannapalem junction to condemn the rape of the minor girl. DHPS secretary B. Venkata Rao demanded arrest of the prime accused, who committed the crime, apart from all those who tried to hush up the case.

Representatives of Girijana Mahila Sangham also participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, former Minister P. Balaraju criticised the State government for its delayed response to the rape case. The former Minister called on the victim, who is undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH), here .

Later speaking to the media, Mr. Balaraju said rape cases in the district were on the rise in the district.