Sisters from the City of Destiny making a mark in the world of chess

August 24, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

They come from the City of Destiny! Chess sisters Sahithi Varshini and Falguni embarked on a journey dotted with innumerable challenges and sacrifices by their parents to chase bigger dreams in the world of chess.

In a way, the saga of Sahithi (ELO 2181) and Falguni, who is one step away from being a qualified FIDE arbiter, has never been easy both on the 64 squares and away from it.

So much so that struggling father Lokesh of HPCL had to go on loss of pay and spend more than a year in Budapest (Hungary) to ensure that the passion of his daughters towards the sport never dwindled.

“I took a personal loan of ₹14 lakh to counter the challenges and also a year’s long leave (loss of pay) to support Sahithi’s dream of being there right on top,” says Lokesh.

“This also meant staying in Europe to ensure my daughter got the desired training and exposure by way of participating in as many tournaments as possible,” he said.

“We rented an apartment in Budapest to be the base to travel around Europe as shuttling between India and Europe would have been more expensive,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“Even while 16-year-old Sahithi, now a Class X student, is trying to keep improving her game and her ELO rating, my elder daughter, 20-year-old Falguni who holds the senior national arbiter title, has officiated in major GM tournaments in Budapest and even got selection in a college there,” he said.

“I am confident that all my efforts would prove to be worthy of taking the risk as Sahithi has already achieved the WIM and the FIDE Master titles and reached the top 10 in the women’s section from India last year,” the proud father said.

“The high point of Sahithi is to make it to the Chess Olympiad in Chennai last year and winning the Reti Farkas Blitz Championship in Budapest, outwitting three GMs on the way,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“One can understand the agony of my daughters given the fact that their mother Jaya Sri fell ill and Sahithi contracted COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi and was quarantined. So, it has been a struggle all the way with little support from anyone outside the family,” he said.

“With Sahithi inching closer to becoming a WGM and Falguni close to achieving the title of FIDE Arbiter, we are desperately looking for financial support,” Mr. Lokesh signed off with optimism.