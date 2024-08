Scores of girls students from the Tribal Welfare Girls Residential School in Bondhuguda area developed vomiting and stomach pain after having dinner in the hostel in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Friday night. It was learnt that some of the students had consumed egg curry after which they had developed stomach pain and vomitting. The students were immediately shifted to Araku Area Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

