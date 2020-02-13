Girl injured after chemical falls on her

An Intermediate student of a private college in Pendurthi was injured after a chemical fell on her while she was passing by a laboratory, here on Wednesday.

Minor tension prevailed as rumours spread that an unidentified miscreant attacked the girl with acid. However, police confirmed that it was an accident that occurred during a chemistry practical examination.

A student threw some chemical out of a window while cleaning the lab equipment during the examination and it fell on the girl who was passing by the lab. She raised an alarm, suspecting that she was attacked with acid.

Pendurthi Inspector G. Surya Narayana said the boy and the girl do not even know each other. “It was an accident and the chemical was not acid. The girl is safe,” he said.